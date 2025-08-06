 Skip navigation
Source: Matthew Stafford is on track to do on-field work later this week

  
Published August 6, 2025 09:36 AM

The week-to-week absence of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will soon be ending.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Stafford is on track to resume working out this week. He’s expected to do on-field work in the coming days.

The Rams have taken their time with Stafford due to the epidural he received several weeks ago. The back issue emerged after the conclusion of the offseason program. The goal has been to give Stafford enough time to allow the situation to fully resolve itself, so that he won’t have a relapse during the season.

He still has plenty of time to get ready for Week 1 against the Texans. For now, those preparations will commence later this week.