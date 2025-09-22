Source: Replay assist wasn’t used for third-quarter Puka Nacua catch

Before the late-game craziness erupted in Philly, with a game-winning field goal for the Rams becoming a spread-covering touchdown for the Eagles, a curious moment unfolded late in the third quarter.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua made a critical third-down catch. The Fox broadcast crew said that replay assist had overturned the catch.

Here are the two key remarks made after the play ended, and before a commercial break began: (1) “now replay assist gets involved"; and (2) “replay assist has gotten involved and they overruled that.”

After the break: “This is overturned and called an incomplete pass. The Rams challenge it, and it’s turned back into a completion and a first down for L.A.”

The audience was left with a clear and obvious impression. The initial ruling of a catch was overturned by replay assist, and the review process initiated by the Rams resulted in a ruling of a catch.

If so, it would represent an obvious misapplication of replay assist. It’s used, in theory, only when the mistake is instantly obvious. If anything, there have been multiple instances already this season when it should have been used, but wasn’t. (Most recently, a sideline bobble by Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was clearly not a catch, with Hill getting only one foot down after he secured possession. Replay assist did not get involved, and the Dolphins did not challenge the play.)

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league’s position as to the Nacua catch is that replay assist was never involved — and that the Fox broadcast crew was incorrect.

It’s unclear how that happened. If that’s what happened. As far as the league is concerned, that’s what happened.

The situation adds to the generally vague and ambiguous utilization of replay assist. There’s no consistent, or transparent, procedure that activates it. It’s either used or it isn’t, and sometimes it isn’t when it seemingly should be.

On Sunday, Fox believed it was when, as far as the league is concerned, it wasn’t.