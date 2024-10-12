Spencer Rattler “fearless” as he approaches first NFL start

The Saints went with Jake Haener as their No. 2 quarterback during the first five games of the 2024 season, but they made a different choice when they learned Derek Carr would not be able to play against the Buccaneers this week.

Fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler has been tabbed as the starter for Sunday’s game and the rookie isn’t showing any nerves as he heads into his first NFL appearance. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said that Rattler has “a natural easiness about him, he’s comfortable in his own skin” while discussing what led the team to tab Rattler as the guy to take the field against Tampa.

Kubiak also said that Rattler has “swag” and the quarterback’s take on his approach suggests that’s an apt description.

“You’ve got to be fearless as a quarterback,” Rattler said, via the team’s website. “I think that’s the No. 1 key you’ve got to have.”

It’s a good bet that the Buccaneers defense isn’t feeling a lot of fear about squaring off with an untested quarterback and the side that better backs up their confidence should come away with a win on Sunday.