Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, Taysom Hill, Derek Carr all in the mix to start Week 8

The Saints are in a highly unusual situation at the quarterback position, with four different quarterbacks who could start for them in Week Eight.

Derek Carr will start next Sunday against the Chargers if healthy, but it’s unclear at this point if he will be cleared to return from the oblique injury that has cost him the last two games. If Carr remains out, Taysom Hill could have a chance to start, but Hill has a rib injury and it’s unclear if he can play next week.

Asked if Carr or Hill could play against the Chargers, Saints coach Dennis Allen said he doesn’t know yet.

“I think it’s possible, and I think it’s probably more likely that Taysom would be ready before Derek, but we’ve got 10 days and we’ll look at it and let it play out,” Allen said.

Spencer Rattler started on Thursday night but did not play well. Jake Haener came in at the end of the game and promptly threw a touchdown pass, and Allen indicated that Haener did enough that he’ll have to think about whether Rattler will stay ahead of him on the depth chart.

“That was good to see,” Allen said of Haener’s play at the end of the game. “We’ll evaluate the tape, we’ll look at it and see what we need to do, and we’ll have a plan moving forward.”

It’s far from ideal to be deciding among four different quarterbacks, but that’s where the Saints are, and they’ll have a decision by next Sunday.