St. Louis Battlehawks finish UFL season with league-best 8-2 record

The best UFL city has the UFL’s best team.

The St. Louis Battlehawks finished the league’s 2025 season with an 8-2 record. That’s the best mark in the eight-team league.

The Battlehawks capped the season with a 13-8 win over the Defenders in D.C. The two teams will meet on Sunday with a berth in the UFL Championship on the line.

Last year, the Battlehawks lost in the semifinal round, to the San Antonio Brahmas. The 2025 Brahmas collapsed, winning only one of 10 games.

The winner of the D.C.-St. Louis game will face the winner of Michigan at Birmingham in the UFL title game, which will again be played in St. Louis. The Birmingham Stallions have won three straight championships — two in the reconstituted USFL and in the first year of the UFL, a merger of the USFL and the XFL.

The Battlehawks routinely draw the most fans of any team in the UFL. The fact that roughly 30,000 show up for every game of a spring league that’s struggling to resonate nationally should keep St. Louis on the NFL’s radar screen, despite the $790 million settlement the league had to pay after moving the Rams in a tangled web of bald-faced lies.