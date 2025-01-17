State Farm cancels its Super Bowl commercial due to L.A. “tragedy”

The largest insurer in California has scrapped its plan to air a commercial during the largest TV broadcast of the year.

Via Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter, State Farm has cancelled its Super Bowl spot. The company cited the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

“State Farm, its agents, and employees are all focused on helping customers impacted by the Southern California wildfires in the midst of this tragedy,” a spokesperson said, per Weprin. “Our focus is firmly on providing support to the people of Los Angeles. We will not be advertising during the game as originally planned.”

State Farm has an 8.7-percent market share of the property insurance market in California. The company said it has received more than 7,400 home and auto claims to date.

“These numbers will continue to rise as residents return and assess damage,” the spokesperson said.

State Farm has been accused of cancelling thousands of fire insurance policies before the wildfires began. State Farm stopped accepting new applications for California business and personal property and casualty insurance in May 2023.

That’s the core problem with the entire insurance industry. Their sole commodity is money, and they hope to collect as much as they can in premiums while paying out as little as possible in claims.

Basically, then, the more someone needs insurance, the less likely they are to get it. Insurance companies would much rather take cash from policyholders who will rarely if ever ask for any of it back.