Steelers activate CB Cory Trice

Cornerback Cory Trice is back on the 53-man roster in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers announced on Thursday that Trice has been activated from injured reserve. Trice has been out of action since injuring his hamstring in the third game of the season.

Trice had two tackles and an interception before his injury. Those were the first three regular appearances of the 2023 seventh-round pick’s career as he spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve.

The Steelers did not have to make a corresponding roster move on Thursday. They waived running back Jonathan Ward on Wednesday, so there was already an open spot for Trice.