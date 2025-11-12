 Skip navigation
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
Jags must reassess Hunter's role next year

Steelers activate QB Will Howard, waive RB Trey Sermon

  
Published November 12, 2025 10:27 AM

The Steelers have a third quarterback on their 53-man roster.

They announced that they have activated Will Howard from injured reserve on Wednesday. Howard fractured his hand in a training camp practice and was placed on injured reserve at the cut to 53 players.

Howard joined the Steelers as a sixth-round pick this year, so he has neither appeared in nor dressed for an NFL game yet. He joins Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph on the depth chart in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers opened a roster spot for Howard by waiving running back Trey Sermon. Sermon has played in four games this season, but all but one of his snaps have come on special teams.

They also officially signed cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to their practice squad. Defensive back Darrick Forrest was released in a corresponding move.