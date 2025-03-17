 Skip navigation
Garrett: It's always been about winning, not money
Seahawks are 'the perfect niche' for Kupp
Seahawks can escape Darnold's deal after one year

Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Steelers agree to sign DL Daniel Ekuale

  
Published March 17, 2025 08:47 AM

The Steelers are kicking off the week by making an addition to their defensive line.

Agent Blake Baratz announced that his client Daniel Ekuale has agreed to sign with the Steelers. No terms of the agreement were part of the announcement.

Ekuale spent the last four seasons with the Patriots. He started all 16 games that he played during the 2024 season and made 41 overall appearances for New England.

Ekuale had 52 tackles and a sack last season. He has 91 tackles, six sacks, and a forced fumble in 57 career games that include time spent with the Jaguars and Browns.