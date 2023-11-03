Steelers are 5-3 despite having fewer yards than opponent in every game

The Steelers were outgained by the Titans on Thursday night, but they still found a way to come out of the game as 20-16 winners.

That result is nothing new for the team. Thursday night’s game was the eighth time in eight games that the Steelers gained fewer yards than their opponents this season, but it was also the fifth time that being on the wrong side of that statistic didn’t stop them from winning a game.

Elias Sports Bureau notes that the Steelers are the 34th team in NFL history to be outgained by their opponents in each of their first eight games of the season. They are the first of those 34 teams to have a winning record after eight games.

The Steelers have been outgained by 790 yards in total and they’ve been outscored by 30 points, but neither shortcoming has stopped the team from reaching this point with a winning record. One wouldn’t think that’s a sustainable way to make it to the postseason and that will be put to the test over the final nine weeks of the season.