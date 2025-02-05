 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kupplandingspots_250204.jpg
Steelers, Bengals are favorites to land Kupp
pftjohnsonwhite_720x405_2406562371669.jpg
How Johnson, White became dynamic duo for Titans
nbc_pft_dynasty_250204.jpg
Ranking most hated NFL dynasties

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kupplandingspots_250204.jpg
Steelers, Bengals are favorites to land Kupp
pftjohnsonwhite_720x405_2406562371669.jpg
How Johnson, White became dynamic duo for Titans
nbc_pft_dynasty_250204.jpg
Ranking most hated NFL dynasties

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers, Bengals are the betting favorites to land Cooper Kupp

  
Published February 4, 2025 11:48 PM

The Rams are trying to trade receiver Cooper Kupp. His contract points to the distinct possibility of a release.

Regardless, he’s on track to have a new team in 2025.

DraftKings has posted odds for Kupp’s next destinations. The co-favorites are the Steelers and Bengals, at +500 each. Next, at +600, are four teams: the Broncos, Commanders, Patriots, and Chargers.

Kupp’s current team, the Rams, has 15-1 odds to keep him. It’s a possibility if the Rams present him with a reduced deal for 2025 that is better than any other team would offer him.

The only thing that’s known for now is that Kupp’s $20 million compensation package for 2025 will be ripped up. He’s guaranteed to make $5 million from the Rams. Whether and to what extent he exceeds that amount — and where that will be — is to be determined.