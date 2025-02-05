Steelers, Bengals are the betting favorites to land Cooper Kupp

The Rams are trying to trade receiver Cooper Kupp. His contract points to the distinct possibility of a release.

Regardless, he’s on track to have a new team in 2025.

DraftKings has posted odds for Kupp’s next destinations. The co-favorites are the Steelers and Bengals, at +500 each. Next, at +600, are four teams: the Broncos, Commanders, Patriots, and Chargers.

Kupp’s current team, the Rams, has 15-1 odds to keep him. It’s a possibility if the Rams present him with a reduced deal for 2025 that is better than any other team would offer him.

The only thing that’s known for now is that Kupp’s $20 million compensation package for 2025 will be ripped up. He’s guaranteed to make $5 million from the Rams. Whether and to what extent he exceeds that amount — and where that will be — is to be determined.