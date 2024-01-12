Steelers-Bills could be a snow game

Kansas City won’t be the only place where weather is an issue this weekend. In Buffalo, snow could be a problem.

While hardly shocking on the surface given the calendar and the location, the forecast was not bad early in the week. In recent days, it has gotten worse.

In fact, it sparked rumors of the game potentially moving to Cleveland. In 2022, the NFL moved a Bills home game against the Browns to Detroit. This time around, a move is not happening.

“We are monitoring conditions as we do for every game, but there have been no discussions about making a change to the game’s status,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told WGRZ.com.

The current forecast doesn’t call for significant snow on game day, but there is a winter storm watch. Wind could also be an issue on Sunday.

The good news for the Bills is that quarterback Josh Allen has proven he can still throw laser beams through stiff breezes.

We’ll continue to monitor the forecast, which has seen the over-under for the game drop from the mid-40s to the mid-30s.