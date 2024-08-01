Steelers bring back Markus Golden

Markus Golden is back with the Steelers.

The Steelers announced that they have signed Golden to a one-year contract on Thursday. No other terms were disclosed and linebacker David Perales was waived in a corresponding move.

Golden played for the Steelers last season and played in 17 games, including their playoff loss to the Bills. He had 23 tackles, five sacks and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Golden began his career with the Cardinals in 2015 and returned to Arizona in 2020 after a year-plus with the Giants. He has 51 career sacks.

T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are the top edge rushers in Pittsburgh. Golden’s return suggests they wanted more competition for Nick Herbig, Kyron Johnson, and Jeremiah Moon for backup roles.