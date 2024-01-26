Steelers claim Jeremiah Moon off waivers

The Steelers will kick off the offseason by adding a former Raven to their roster.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers have claimed linebacker Jeremiah Moon off of waivers. The Ravens cut Moon on Thursday and filled his roster spot by activating tight end Mark Andrews off of injured reserve on Friday.

While the Steelers have claimed Moon, he won’t officially be added to their roster until the day after the Super Bowl.

Moon saw 99 defensive snaps and 142 special teams snaps in eight games for the Ravens this season. He had 12 tackles, one tackle for loss and two forced fumbles in those appearances.