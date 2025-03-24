 Skip navigation
Steelers claim OG Lecitus Smith off waivers

  
Published March 24, 2025 05:22 PM

The Steelers claimed offensive guard Lecitus Smith off waivers on Monday.

The Patriots cut Smith last week.

The Cardinals made Smith a sixth-round pick in 2022, and he has appeared in 18 NFL games with three starts.

In 2024 with the Patriots, Smith appeared in eight games with one start. His start was as an extra blocker on the opening play in a game against the Jets, and he played only three offensive snaps.

In the preseason, Smith played 79 snaps at left guard, 41 at center and three at right guard.