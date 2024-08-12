 Skip navigation
Steelers claim OL TyKeem Doss off waivers

  
Published August 12, 2024 06:47 PM

The Steelers were awarded offensive lineman TyKeem Doss off waivers from the Ravens, the team announced Monday.

Doss, 24, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

Baltimore waived him out of the 2023 preseason but signed him to the practice squad the next day. He did not play a regular-season game as a rookie.

Doss signed a futures contract on Jan. 29 and spent the offseason with the Ravens.

He played one snap in the Ravens’ preseason opener.

Doss played college football at Southern Miss.

In a corresponding move, the Steelers waived defensive back Kalon Barnes with an injury designation. He played 33 defensive snaps and nine on special teams in the team’s preseason opener.