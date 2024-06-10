Steelers complete draftee signings, with second-round C Zach Frazier now under contract

The Steelers signed second-round center Zach Frazier on Monday, the team announced.

He was the last of the team’s seven draft picks to sign his four-year rookie deal.

The Steelers made the West Virginia product the 51st overall pick.

Frazier appeared in 47 games in four seasons with the Mountaineers, starting 37 games at center the past three years. He started 10 games at left guard in his first season.

Frazier earned third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press last season. He was a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist and a Wuerffel Trophy and Jason Witten Man of the Year semifinalist.

Frazier did not allow a sack all season.