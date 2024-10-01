Steelers could get Isaac Seumalo back this week

The Steelers have suffered a number of injuries along their offensive line so far this season, but they may be getting one player back on the field in Week Five.

Left guard Isaac Seumalo has not played yet this season due to a pectoral injury, but he has progressed to the point where head coach Mike Tomlin thinks there’s a good chance that he will be able to play against the Cowboys.

“I’m excited about the potential of having Isaac back in the offensive line, especially given some of the attrition that’s happened here in recent weeks,” Tomlin said in a press conference. “He was close last week. I think it’s reasonable to assume that he’s got a real shot to make it this time around.”

Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick have seen time in Seumalo’s place this season and his return would likely put them in the mix at right guard moving forward. James Daniels tore his Achilles in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.