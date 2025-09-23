Steelers could get Joey Porter Jr., DeShon Elliott back for game in Dublin

The Steelers could see a pair of defensive backs return to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Vikings in Dublin.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safety DeShon Elliott could be back after missing the last two games. Porter has been dealing with a hamstring injury while Elliott has been sidelined by a knee injury.

Tomlin said the two players will likely be eased back into the lineup if they do play and that their return would help the cohesion of a secondary that features new Steelers Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, Juan Thornhill, and Jabrill Peppers.

“It’s not just the injuries,” Tomlin said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s the injuries coupled with the fact that the players are new. All four of the secondary guys in the second game were new to the Pittsburgh Steelers. We got some new people and we got some attrition. You do what’s appropriate when you take the game schematically to those that are playing.”

The Steelers will not get edge rusher Alex Highsmith back this week, but the two defensive backs would give them a boost as they try to even their record at 2-2 this week.