 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers could get Joey Porter Jr., DeShon Elliott back for game in Dublin

  
Published September 23, 2025 03:22 PM

The Steelers could see a pair of defensive backs return to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Vikings in Dublin.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safety DeShon Elliott could be back after missing the last two games. Porter has been dealing with a hamstring injury while Elliott has been sidelined by a knee injury.

Tomlin said the two players will likely be eased back into the lineup if they do play and that their return would help the cohesion of a secondary that features new Steelers Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, Juan Thornhill, and Jabrill Peppers.

“It’s not just the injuries,” Tomlin said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s the injuries coupled with the fact that the players are new. All four of the secondary guys in the second game were new to the Pittsburgh Steelers. We got some new people and we got some attrition. You do what’s appropriate when you take the game schematically to those that are playing.”

The Steelers will not get edge rusher Alex Highsmith back this week, but the two defensive backs would give them a boost as they try to even their record at 2-2 this week.