Steelers cut DB Trenton Thompson

The Steelers cut backup defensive back Trenton Thompson on Wednesday, the team announced.

Thompson, 26, joined the Steelers during their 2023 training camp. He bounced between the practice squad and the active roster before going on injured reserve Jan. 10.

He appeared in six games with one start last season, seeing action on 212 defensive snaps and 58 on special teams. Thompson totaled 22 tackles and an interception.

The Steelers drafted safety Ryan Watts in the sixth round, which could have contributed to Thompson’s departure.

Pittsburgh also announced the release of wide receiver Denzel Mims, a move that was previously reported.