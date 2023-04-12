 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Steelers cut Jamir Jones

  
Published April 12, 2023 06:04 AM
Two months after re-signing him, the Steelers have released linebacker Jamir Jones.

The Steelers announced this morning that they’ve cut Jones, who played in all 17 games last season and signed a one-year deal to remain in Pittsburgh in February.

It’s unclear why the Steelers decided to cut Jones now after re-signing him early in the offseason. Jones was no lock to make the roster, but usually players who sign in February at least stick around for the start of the offseason program.

Originally an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame in 2020, the 24-year-old Jones has also spent time with the Texans, Rams and Jaguars.

Jones was primarily a special teams player last season, playing 57 percent of the Steelers’ special teams snaps and 8 percent of the Steelers’ defensive snaps.