Steelers cut Jamir Jones

Two months after re-signing him, the Steelers have released linebacker Jamir Jones.

The Steelers announced this morning that they’ve cut Jones, who played in all 17 games last season and signed a one-year deal to remain in Pittsburgh in February.

It’s unclear why the Steelers decided to cut Jones now after re-signing him early in the offseason. Jones was no lock to make the roster, but usually players who sign in February at least stick around for the start of the offseason program.

Originally an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame in 2020, the 24-year-old Jones has also spent time with the Texans, Rams and Jaguars.

Jones was primarily a special teams player last season, playing 57 percent of the Steelers’ special teams snaps and 8 percent of the Steelers’ defensive snaps.