Steelers cut RB Jonathan Ward

  
Published June 19, 2025 04:10 PM

The Steelers released running back Jonathan Ward on Thursday, the team announced.

Pittsburgh signed Ward to a futures deal in January.

He originally joined the Steelers on a one-year veteran benefit contract in May 2024. Ward played 24 snaps in the preseason before the team cut him out of training camp.

Ward joined the Steelers’ practice squad, though, and made four appearances last season. He played 10 offensive snaps and 59 on special teams.

He had five carries for 22 yards.

Ward entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Cardinals in 2020. He also played for the Jets (2022) and Titans (2022-23).

In his career, Ward has 22 carries for 91 yards and six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.