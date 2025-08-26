Steelers cut veteran receiver Robert Woods

Robert Woods is out in Pittsburgh.

Woods, the veteran receiver who signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in April, has been released, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 33-year-old Woods has played for the Bills, Rams, Titans and Texans during his 12 NFL seasons. Last year with the Texans he had career lows in catches (20) and yards (203), and apparently the Steelers didn’t see him making a big impact on their offense.

Woods will now become an unrestricted free agent and could be a consideration for some team looking for veteran depth in its receiving corps.