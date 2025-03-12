Steelers, Darius Slay strike a deal, finally

The ability of the Steelers to agree to terms with cornerback Darius Slay was complicated by the fact that he was under contract with the Eagles.

Now that he’s not, the Steelers and Slay have done a deal.

Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey have announced the deal, indirectly, by leaking the news to multiple reporters. It’s been characterized, indirectly, as a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed.

Slay likely becomes an instant starter in Pittsburgh, operating across from Joey Porter, Jr. Slay, 34, was a second-round pick of the Lions in 2013. He spent seven years with the Lions and five with the Eagles.

Philadelphia waited to release Slay until the start of the league year so that the dead money could be spread between 2025 and 2026. They’ll carry his 2025 salary and cap number on the books until June 1, at which time they’ll shed the salary and realize the savings.