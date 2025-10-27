 Skip navigation
Steelers DL Daniel Ekuale tore his ACL on Sunday

  
Published October 27, 2025 04:14 PM

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale suffered a significant knee injury in his postgame press conference on Sunday night and it will bring an end to his season.

NFL Media reports that Ekuale tore his ACL in the first half of the game. The injury happened on the only snap that Ekuale played in the 35-25 Steelers loss.

Ekuale appeared in all seven games that the Steelers have played this season. He had six tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed in those appearances.

Tomlin also called safety DeShon Elliott’s knee injury significant, but there has yet to be an update on his diagnosis.