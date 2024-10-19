Steelers downgrade Damontae Kazee to questionable

The Steelers announced a couple of changes to their injury report for Sunday night’s game against the Jets.

Safety Damontae Kazee did not have an injury designation on Friday, but he has been downgraded to questionable with an ankle injury. Kazee missed practice Wednesday and was limited on Thursday before a full practice on Friday.

Kazee has eight tackles and an interception in five appearances this season.

The other change to the report was a positive one. Defensive tackle Montravius Adams was listed as questionable to play after a knee injury limited his practice participation on Friday, but he’s now off the injury report and on track to play.