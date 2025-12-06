Steelers elevate WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling for Week 14

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is officially set to play with Aaron Rodgers once again.

The Steelers have elevated Valdes-Scantling to the active roster from the practice squad, putting Valdes-Scantling in position to make his Pittsburgh debut when the club faces Baltimore on Sunday.

Valdes-Scantling and Rodgers were previously teammates with the Packers.

Valdes-Scantling was with the 49ers earlier this season, making four catches for 40 yards in five games. He appeared in 14 games last season for Buffalo and New Orleans, recording 19 receptions for 411 yards with four TDs.

Additionally, the Steelers elevated offensive tackle Dylan Cook from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 14.