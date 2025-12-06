 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers elevate WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling for Week 14

  
Published December 6, 2025 03:36 PM

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is officially set to play with Aaron Rodgers once again.

The Steelers have elevated Valdes-Scantling to the active roster from the practice squad, putting Valdes-Scantling in position to make his Pittsburgh debut when the club faces Baltimore on Sunday.

Valdes-Scantling and Rodgers were previously teammates with the Packers.

Valdes-Scantling was with the 49ers earlier this season, making four catches for 40 yards in five games. He appeared in 14 games last season for Buffalo and New Orleans, recording 19 receptions for 411 yards with four TDs.

Additionally, the Steelers elevated offensive tackle Dylan Cook from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 14.