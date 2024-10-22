Steelers expect Donte Jackson to play Week 8, Montravius Adams will be out

Cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a shoulder injury in the Steelers’ win over the Jets, but it doesn’t look like it will be an issue for him in Week Eight.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at a Tuesday press conference that Jackson may be limited in practice, but that he is expected to be available to play against the Giants on Monday night. Jackson has started all seven games for the Steelers and has 20 tackles and three interceptions on the year.

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams is not going to be joining Jackson in the lineup, however. Tomlin said Adams will be out this week because of a knee injury.

The Steelers also expect safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) back this week while running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) could return to action.