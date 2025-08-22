Steelers first-rounder Derrick Harmon has a knee sprain, will be evaluated further

The Steelers will be waiting for further word on first-round pick Derrick Harmon on Friday.

Harmon was carted off the field during Thursday night’s road game against the Panthers with a knee injury. There were fears of a significant injury because the defensive lineman rode off the field with a towel over his head and tears in his eyes, but the immediate update was not a catastrophic one.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his postgame press conference that Harmon suffered a knee sprain and would undergo further evaluation of the injury.

Harmon returned to the sideline during the second half and the Steelers will be hoping that’s a sign that he’ll be able to get back on the field soon.