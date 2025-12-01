Steelers had worst home performance against the run in 50 years

When Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he believes the team’s defense can do “historic things,” this probably isn’t what he meant.

Against the Bills on Sunday, the Steelers allowed 249 rushing yards to the Buffalo Bills. It was the most rushing yards allowed by the Steelers at home in 50 years.

It happened on September 28, 1975. It was the home opener, the first game in Pittsburgh after the Steelers put the Vikings in a stranglehold for a 16-6 win in Super Bowl IX. And that game also involved the Bills.

O.J. Simpson had 227 rushing yards that day. Jim Braxton added 80. In all, Buffalo shredded the Steel Curtain for 310 rushing yards, in a 30-21 win.

The Steelers rebounded from that embarrassment, losing only one more game the rest of the season before beating Dallas in Super Bowl X. That same outcome to the 2025 season is extremely unlikely at this point. The playoffs currently feel like a long shot.

Said linebacker T.J. Watt, after the 26-7 loss that dropped the Steelers to 6-6: “I’ve never seen a team run the same play that much and have that kind of success.”

It speaks to the depths of the hole the Steelers have dug for themselves. Fans were chanting, “Fire Tomlin!” They booed during Renegade. Given the uncharacteristic, all-in moves made by the Steelers in an effort to win a playoff game for the first time since the 2016 season, it was the low point of the season.

And it can get lower. They face the Ravens on Sunday, in Baltimore. The Steelers have a home game on December 15, against the Dolphins.

They may not have to worry about chants or boos that night. They have to worry about the fans not showing up.