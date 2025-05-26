 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
saquon.jpg
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
nbc_pft_collegesportscommission_250523.jpg
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
saquon.jpg
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
nbc_pft_collegesportscommission_250523.jpg
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers launch OTAs on Tuesday, apparently without Aaron Rodgers

  
Published May 26, 2025 10:00 AM

On Tuesday, the Steelers will conduct the first of only six 2025 OTA practices. Barring a sudden and unexpected turn, quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be there.

It would be very fitting for Rodgers to try to show up quietly, with a low-key signing that doesn’t include any pomp and/or circumstance. When he visited the team in March, he did it discreetly; it didn’t come to light until someone from the team blabbed to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Still, Rodgers hasn’t signed yet. Chances are he won’t be signing by tomorrow. (But, no, it’s not impossible.)

The question becomes whether Rodgers will show up for any of the upcoming OTAs over the next two weeks. After that, the Steelers have their annual mandatory minicamp. (Last year, Rodgers skipped the Jets’ mandatory minicamp to go to Egypt.)

The Steelers have nine offseason practices before training camp. Without Rodgers, the quarterbacks will be Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and rookie Will Howard. (If Rodgers shows up, Thompson likely inches toward the endangered species list in Pittsburgh.)

Remember this: In 2009, Brett Favre didn’t show up in Minnesota until the middle of August. There supposedly was a “schism” in the locker room between embracing Favre and riding with incumbent starter Tarvaris Jackson. That schism was resolved as soon as Favre started throwing passes.

In Pittsburgh, any consternation about the protracted delay will evaporate as soon as Rodgers grabs a football and rifles it unlike most of the players on the field have ever seen — or heard — a football thrown before.

First, he has to show up. If he doesn’t, the Steelers will have to decide whether to ride with Rudolph. Or whether to pivot to someone/anyone else.