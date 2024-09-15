Steelers lead Broncos 10-0 at halftime

The Steelers won on the road in Week One and they’re on their way to another road victory in Week Two.

Justin Fields threw a touchdown pass and Chris Boswell kicked a field goal on the final play of the first half to push Pittsburgh’s lead over the Broncos to 10-0.

The Broncos are fortunate that their deficit isn’t larger. A 51-yard pass to George Pickens was wiped out by a holding penalty on Broderick Jones and a touchdown pass to Pickens just before Boswell’s field goal came off the board due to an offensive pass interference penalty on wide receiver Van Jefferson. Jones was rotating with first-round pick Troy Fautanu at right tackle had two other penalties before being pulled back out of the game.

Fields is 10-of-12 for 101 yards and he’s run four times for 26 yards. Najee Harris has eight carries for 41 yards and Jaylen Warren has chipped in six carries for 28 yards as the Steelers have dominated time of possession thanks to their running game.

The Broncos punted three times while picking up one first down to open the game. Their fourth and final possession featured two first downs and got into Pittsburgh territory, but quarterback Bo Nix was incomplete on a fourth-and-7 to end the drive.

Denver lost defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to a concussion, linebacker Baron Browning has a foot injury and cornerback Riley Moss left with an injury just before halftime, so their comeback effort will have to come with a thinner defense than they’d like to have on the field.