Steelers list Alex Highsmith as doubtful

Edge rusher Alex Highsmith got back on the practice field for the Steelers this week, but it looks like it will be at least another week before he’s back in game action.

Highsmith is listed as doubtful to play against the Bengals because of the ankle injury that’s kept him out of the last two games. He was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, so he may be ramping up his workload with an eye on Week 14.

Safety Damontae Kazee (illness) returned for a full practice after sitting out on Thursday. He has no injury designation.

Cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring) and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee) have both been ruled out.