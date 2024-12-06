Steelers list George Pickens as questionable with a hamstring injury

The Steelers made a notable change to their final injury report of the week.

Wide receiver George Pickens was a limited participant in Friday’s practice session. Pickens, who was not on the report at all on Wednesday or Thursday, is listed as questionable to play against the Browns on Sunday.

Pickens had four catches for 48 yards against the Browns in the snowy matchup between the teams in Cleveland two weeks ago. Pickens ended the game in a scuffle with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome, so his absence would rob the game of one storyline.

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee) was a full practice participant the last two days, but the Steelers said he will not be activated from injured reserve this week.