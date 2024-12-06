 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers list George Pickens as questionable with a hamstring injury

  
Published December 6, 2024 03:27 PM

The Steelers made a notable change to their final injury report of the week.

Wide receiver George Pickens was a limited participant in Friday’s practice session. Pickens, who was not on the report at all on Wednesday or Thursday, is listed as questionable to play against the Browns on Sunday.

Pickens had four catches for 48 yards against the Browns in the snowy matchup between the teams in Cleveland two weeks ago. Pickens ended the game in a scuffle with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome, so his absence would rob the game of one storyline.

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee) was a full practice participant the last two days, but the Steelers said he will not be activated from injured reserve this week.