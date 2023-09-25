Steelers not home from Las Vegas yet, team flight diverted to Kansas City

The Steelers ran into travel troubles on their way home after Sunday night’s win in Las Vegas.

The team said in a statement that the team plane is currently in Kansas City after needing to make an unscheduled landing. No one was injured.

“Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas. Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today,” the Steelers’ statement said.

The Steelers will be on the road again on Sunday, playing at Houston in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the Texans.