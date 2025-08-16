Steelers OLB Nick Herbig leaves with hamstring injury

Steelers outside linebacker Nick Herbig played only three snaps in Saturday’s preseason game against the Buccaneers.

Herbig was in and out of the sideline medical tent, getting examined by Dr. James Bradley, Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show reports. Herbig went to the bench and pointed to his leg as he talked to teammate T.J. Watt.

The Steelers announced that Herbig will not return with a hamstring injury.

He missed four regular-season games with a hamstring injury last season.

The Steelers already are without Alex Highsmith (groin) at the position.

Herbig, a fourth-round pick in 2023, totaled 22 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2024.