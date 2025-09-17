 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250917.jpg
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250917.jpg
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers place Isaiahh Loudermilk on IR, sign DeMarvin Leal to 53-man roster

  
Published September 17, 2025 11:30 AM

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk would be out for multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

It turns out he’ll be sidelined for at least four weeks.

Pittsburgh placed Laudermilk on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Laudermilk had started the first two games of the 2025 season for Pittsburgh after serving in a reserve role for much of his career.

As a corresponding move, the Steelers have signed defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad.

A Steelers third-round pick in 2022, Leal has appeared in 28 games with six starts in his career. He played five games for Pittsburgh last season, recording four total tackles.

Pittsburgh also announced the club has signed linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, receiver Isaiah Hodgins, and tight end Matt Sokol to the team’s practice squad. Tight end J.J. Galbreath and receiver Rakim Jarrett were released from the practice squad.