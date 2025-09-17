Steelers place Isaiahh Loudermilk on IR, sign DeMarvin Leal to 53-man roster

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk would be out for multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

It turns out he’ll be sidelined for at least four weeks.

Pittsburgh placed Laudermilk on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Laudermilk had started the first two games of the 2025 season for Pittsburgh after serving in a reserve role for much of his career.

As a corresponding move, the Steelers have signed defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad.

A Steelers third-round pick in 2022, Leal has appeared in 28 games with six starts in his career. He played five games for Pittsburgh last season, recording four total tackles.

Pittsburgh also announced the club has signed linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, receiver Isaiah Hodgins, and tight end Matt Sokol to the team’s practice squad. Tight end J.J. Galbreath and receiver Rakim Jarrett were released from the practice squad.