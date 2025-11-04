Steelers plan to keep Jalen Ramsey at safety

The Steelers played Jalen Ramsey exclusively at safety for Sunday’s game against the Colts amid a flurry of injuries at the position and they apparently liked what they saw.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said at a Tuesday press conference that the team will keep Ramsey at the position as they move into Week 10 and beyond.

“He’s got really good instincts, he’s got really good passion for the game, studies the game,” Tomlin said. “I think those are some things that really enable him to play back there and that’s such a major component of that position. His talents are obvious. His tackling, his range, his physicality, but the more subtle things, the intangible things, I think are the things that are exciting for us.”

Tomlin said it is “reasonable to expect” the intangible parts of the game to improve as Ramsey spends more time at the position and the team will look to see signs of that growth against the Chargers on Sunday night.