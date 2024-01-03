Steelers players vote T.J. Watt their team MVP for fourth time

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been voted by his teammates as Pittsburgh’s Most Valuable Player for the fourth time.

Watt also won the award in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The Steelers have had a lot of Hall of Famers in their franchise history, but none of them won the team MVP four times: Joe Greene, Franco Harris, Mel Blount, Donnie Shell each won it once, Terry Bradshaw, John Stallworth and Jack Lambert each won it twice, and Rod Woodson and Jerome Bettis each won it three times. The only other Steeler to win it four times before Watt was Antonio Brown. The Steelers have been choosing a team MVP for 55 years.

“Any time my peers see the amount of work that I’m doing and show they have respect for what I do it’s super gratifying,” Watt said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “That’s all you want at the end of the day is to have respect of the people that you work with day in, day out. I’m just continually trying to get better on and off the field and as a leader and to try to help this team any way I can.”

With one game to go in the season, Watt is tied for the league lead in sacks with 17.