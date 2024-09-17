 Skip navigation
Steelers put Tyler Matakevich on IR

  
Published September 17, 2024 05:16 PM

Linebacker Tyler Matakevich’s return to the Steelers has been interrupted by a hamstring injury.

Matakevich was injured against the Broncos last Sunday and the Steelers placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Matakevich will miss at least the next four games.

The Steelers signed Matakevich as a free agent this offseas and he also played four years for the team after being drafted in the seventh round in 2016. He played exclusively on special teams in the first two weeks of the season and he was credited with two tackles.

The Steelers also announced a series of practice squad moves. They signed cornerback James Pierre and defensive back D’Shawn Jamison, and released receiver Shaquan Davis and cornerback Zyon Gilbert in corresponding transactions.