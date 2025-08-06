 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
Johnson addresses 'sloppy' Bears' offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
McCarthy to play Vikings' preseason opener

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Steelers QB Will Howard out at least three weeks with broken bone in hand

  
Published August 5, 2025 09:19 PM

Aaron Rodgers is the present. Rookie Will Howard is potentially the future.

He won’t be available in the immediate future.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Howard suffered a fracture in his hand after banging it during practice.

He’ll have additional tests. Currently, it’s not believed surgery will be required. Per Rapoport, he’s expected to miss at least three weeks.

Howard spent 2024 at Ohio State, after four years at Kansas State. He was drafted by the Steelers in round six.

The other Steelers quarterbacks are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. It’s not yet known whether they’ll be signing another quarterback during Howard’s absence.

Howard is listed as the third-string quarterback, behind Rodgers and Rudolph, on the team’s initial depth chart.