Steelers QB Will Howard out at least three weeks with broken bone in hand

Aaron Rodgers is the present. Rookie Will Howard is potentially the future.

He won’t be available in the immediate future.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Howard suffered a fracture in his hand after banging it during practice.

He’ll have additional tests. Currently, it’s not believed surgery will be required. Per Rapoport, he’s expected to miss at least three weeks.

Howard spent 2024 at Ohio State, after four years at Kansas State. He was drafted by the Steelers in round six.

The other Steelers quarterbacks are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. It’s not yet known whether they’ll be signing another quarterback during Howard’s absence.

Howard is listed as the third-string quarterback, behind Rodgers and Rudolph, on the team’s initial depth chart.