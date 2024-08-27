Steelers release Quez Watkins

Veteran wideout Quez Watkins is set to be a free agent again.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Steelers will release Watkins as one of Tuesday’s moves to reach the 53-player limit by 4 p.m. ET.

Watkins signed a one-year deal with the Steelers after spending four seasons with the Eagles. The Steelers had an unsettled depth chart behind George Pickens, but Watkins was not able to make enough of an impact to nab one of the available roster spots in the group.

Watkins was a 2020 sixth-round pick in Philly and he has 98 catches for 1,249 yards and six touchdowns for his career.