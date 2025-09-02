Steelers release WR Robert Woods from practice squad

It may be the end of the line for one veteran receiver.

The Steelers have released receiver Robert Woods from their practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Robert Woods asked for his release and would only like to continue his career if he’s on a 53-man roster and playing.

Woods, 33, was a Bills second-round pick in 2013. But his career began to take off when he signed with the Rams as a free agent in 2017 — head coach Sean McVay’s first year with the club. He led Los Angeles with 86 catches and 1,219 yards in 2018, helping the club win its first NFC title under McVay. He then caught 90 passes in each of the next two seasons before suffering a torn ACL in practice midway through the 2021 season.

Since then, Woods played the 2022 season with Tennessee before joining Houston for 2023 and 2024. In 15 games last season, Woods caught 20 passes for 203 yards. He was on the field for 37 percent of offensive snaps in games played.

In his 171 career games since being drafted out of USC, Woods has tallied 683 catches for 8,233 yards with 38 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 514 yards with five TDs.