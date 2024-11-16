Steelers rule out CB Cory Trice

The Steelers downgraded cornerback Cory Trice to out of Sunday’s game against the Ravens, the team announced Saturday.

Trice remains on injured reserve, but he returned to practice this week.

The Steelers originally listed him as questionable to play.

Trice has two more weeks to practice before the Steelers have to make a decision on whether to activate him back to the active roster. Otherwise, he would finish the season on injured reserve.

Trice injured his hamstring during the team’s Week 3 win over the Chargers. He played only one defensive snap in that game and seven in Week 1 but recorded two tackles and an interception while playing 20 snaps against the Broncos in Week 2.

Trice joined the Steelers as a seventh-round pick in 2023, but he spent his rookie season on injured reserve.