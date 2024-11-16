 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers rule out CB Cory Trice

  
Published November 16, 2024 01:43 PM

The Steelers downgraded cornerback Cory Trice to out of Sunday’s game against the Ravens, the team announced Saturday.

Trice remains on injured reserve, but he returned to practice this week.

The Steelers originally listed him as questionable to play.

Trice has two more weeks to practice before the Steelers have to make a decision on whether to activate him back to the active roster. Otherwise, he would finish the season on injured reserve.

Trice injured his hamstring during the team’s Week 3 win over the Chargers. He played only one defensive snap in that game and seven in Week 1 but recorded two tackles and an interception while playing 20 snaps against the Broncos in Week 2.

Trice joined the Steelers as a seventh-round pick in 2023, but he spent his rookie season on injured reserve.