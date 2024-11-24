Steelers, Russell Wilson won’t do a new deal until after season — if at all

We recently made the case for the Steelers to ditch their longstanding, nonsensical policy of not doing contracts with players once the regular season starts. The Steelers won’t have to deviate from their policy, even if they were tempted to do so. An extension as a practical matter can’t happen.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a new deal done during the 2024 season would complicate significantly the offset applicable to Wilson’s guaranteed pay from Denver this year. If Wilson did a deal during the season, some of that money would reduce what the Broncos owe him.

And so the options will be a new contract with the Steelers after the current season ends, the franchise tag (not likely), or unrestricted free agency.

Will the Steelers want to keep Wilson? Will Wilson want to stay? The team’s dalliance with Justin Fields, who got more than a few reps on Thursday night, hints at a hope that Fields will be the guy for 2025.

After the season, a decision will have to be made. In the end, Wilson could be back on the market again. Which would mean that all active quarterbacks who have won Super Bowls other than Patrick Mahomes will be free agents come March.