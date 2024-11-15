 Skip navigation
Will Steelers break their own rules and extend Russell Wilson’s contract?

  
The Steelers have apparently found an answer at quarterback. And it’s not Justin Fields.

Russell Wilson, in three starts and three wins, has recaptured some of the 12th-Man magic that he displayed in Seattle. And the Steelers aren’t just playoff contenders because of it. They’re Super Bowl contenders.

That creates a dilemma for the Steelers. They have an antiquated, nonsensical rule about not negotiating contracts during football season. And so Wilson will end up getting franchise-tagged or becoming a free agent in early 2025. Unless the Steelers become willing to work out a new deal with him before that happens.

Why would Wilson agree to a new deal after the season? At that point, it makes sense to let things play out. Will they tag him? If they don’t, what will another team offer? He can always agree to terms after finding out the answer to those questions.

Wilson might have had a couple of uncharacteristic seasons. However, he’s always been consistent when it comes to business. Represented by the NFL’s answer to Tom Hagan, Wilson always drives a hard bargain. And the bargain might end up being a little harder, if the Steelers stay stubborn about their refusal to extend contracts during the season.

This isn’t about whether they should. Reasonable minds will differ on that point. This is about a pre-determined artificial barrier that prevents them (presumably) from even considering the possibility.

Rules were made to be broken. Especially when the rules are stupid. And, for all the great things the Steelers have done, the inflexibility when it comes to doing deals during football season is D-U-M-B.