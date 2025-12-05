 Skip navigation
Steelers S DeShon Elliott is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 14

  
December 5, 2025

The NFL Players Association announced that Steelers safety DeShon Elliott has been named their Community MVP for Week 14.

Elliott is being honored after opening a food pantry for middle school students and their families in the Woodland Hills school district. Elliott, who is currently on injured reserve, attended a ceremony launching the pantry, which is designed to provide year-round access to nourishing foods and other items like school supplies.

“I appreciate the honor, but it’s not about me,” Elliott said. “I do this for the kids and the people who need it the most. I’m blessed to be able to give back any way that I can.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a non-profit organization of Elliott’s choice and he will join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.