Steelers safety DeShon Elliott headed to injured reserve

Although Steelers coach Mike Tomlin sounded optimistic about safety DeShon Elliott’s knee injury on Tuesday, Elliott is going to miss at least the next four games.

Elliott is going on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Tomlin had described Elliott as “week to week” after earlier reports had indicated Elliott’s knee injury was potentially season-ending.

Players who go on injured reserve must miss a minimum of four games.

Elliott is in his second season with the Steelers and has been a starter when healthy in Pittsburgh, including starting all five games he has played for the Steelers this season.

The Steelers acquired safety Kyle Dugger in a trade with the Patriots on Tuesday, and the roster spot Elliott is opening up by going on IR is the spot Dugger will take.