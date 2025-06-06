 Skip navigation
Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers, pending a physical

  
Published June 5, 2025 10:18 PM

It’s official. Until it’s official.

The Steelers have announced that they have agreed to terms with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, pending a physical.. It’s a one-year contract.

The terms will be leaked once the contract is filed, if not sooner. The threshold question is whether will be paid the $10 million he said in April that he’d take for 2025.

Our guess is it will be higher. Even if it’s twice that amount, it’s a great deal for the Steelers.

The move sets the stage for Rodgers to participate in next week’s mandatory minicamp. Then, when training camp opens, it’ll be all about getting him ready for a Week 1 return to New Jersey for a game against the Jets.