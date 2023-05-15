 Skip navigation
Steelers sign Alfonzo Graham after minicamp tryout

  
Published May 15, 2023 09:27 AM

Running back Alfonzo Graham impressed the Steelers enough to stick around beyond their rookie minicamp.

Graham took part in the minicamp on a tryout basis and the Steelers announced that they have signed him to their 90-man roster on Monday. Cornerback Luq Barcoo also landed on the 90-man roster in Pittsburgh to kick off the week.

Graham played in 20 games at Morgan State over the last two seasons. He ran the ball 250 times for 1,656 yards and 13 touchdowns while also catching 31 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown. Graham also averaged 22.3 yards on 18 kickoff returns.

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland, Jason Huntley, and Master Teague are the other running backs on the Steelers roster.